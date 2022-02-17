CNN Plus Plans Documentary Series on the Murdoch Family

The Murdochs, the media-mogul family that controls Fox News Channel, are about to be the subject of a new documentary series that will be distributed by one of their main rivals.

CNN expects to launch a six-part documentary series, “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” on CNN Plus, the streaming video site slated to launch in weeks to come. The series is produced with The New York Times and Left/Right and is based on the New York Times Magazine article “How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World,” by journalists Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg. They serve as consulting producers on the series.

The docuseries will examine the rise of Rupert Murdoch, his global influence and the battle for succession among his children. CNN says the series “charts the high-stakes deal making, political maneuvering and dynastic betrayals — and how the ambitions of one family birthed one of the largest media empires in history.”

“Nothing captivates quite like family drama when an empire is at stake,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “Through powerful storytelling and impeccable journalism, this series gives CNN Plus subscribers a glimpse into the dynamics of one of the richest and most powerful families in the world and how they have wielded their influence.”

Executive producers for “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Erica Sashin for Left/Right; Sam Dolnick and Kathleen Lingo for The New York Times; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.