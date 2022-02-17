CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ Expands to Streaming With ‘Reliable Sources Daily’

“Reliable Sources” has been a Sunday fixture on CNN for three decades. Now it’s expanding to the working week.

The media-analysis program will launch a weekday edition on CNN Plus, the subscription-video service set to launch over the next few weeks. Anchored by Brian Stelter, the program will continue its mission of taking a critical look at the media and how the news is made. The streaming component adds to the weekend show, a weekly podcast and a six-days-a-week newsletter produced by Stelter and a team of CNN journalists tasked to cover the media industry.

“There are so many compelling stories to cover through a media lens, and streaming provides a whole new way to do it,” said Stelter, in a prepared statement. “We have been building upon the ‘Reliable’ television brand with newsletters and podcasts in recent years, and now ‘Reliable Sources Daily’ is the ultimate expansion.”

“Reliable Sources” will be one of a number of live, regular programs available on the new subscription broadband outlet. Other shows, anchored by Chris Wallace, Wolf Blitzer and Kasie Hunt, will also offer real-time reporting and analysis of the news cycle.

“Reliable Sources” originally launched on CNN in 1993 under anchor Bernard Kalb, ostensibly to examine the way the media covered the Gulf War. Over the years, it has expanded to cover the plight of journalists doing their jobs under extreme circumstances, and whether the media covers prominent issues fairly. Stelter took over the anchor job at the end of 2013, inherting the seat from Howard Kurtz, the former Washington Post media-beat reporter who left CNN after 15 years to host “MediaBuzz,” a competitive program on Fox News Channel.

Stelter is the author of “HOAX: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” as well as “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.”