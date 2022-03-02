×

WarnerMedia Will Seek $5.99 per Month for CNN Plus as News Outlet Vies for Broadband Views

Streaming Wars
Kelsey Dake for Variety

CNN and Fox News are fierce rivals, and their anchors regularly take pot shots at each other. But there is at least one thing on which they agree: How much a new subscriber to their streaming outlets ought to pay.

CNN will charge $5.99 per month for its new CNN Plus, a subscription-video streaming outlet that is expected to launch in late March, according to a person familiar with the matter, confirming information previously reported by The Los Angeles Times.  That is the same monthly fees sought by Fox News for its Fox Nation outlet. Early-bird customers who sign up for CNN Plus during an initial four-week offer will get 50% off that price for life, for as long as they subscribe.

With the launch, CNN will enter a crowded fray. Many of the nation’s big TV-news outlets have already launched streaming counterparts. And except for Fox Nation, they are all free and supported by advertising.

More to come….

