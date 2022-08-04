CNN Originals Hub to Debut on Discovery+ in August

CNN, which briefly enjoyed its own bespoke streaming home, is moving into a bigger broadband neighborhood.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which shut down the nascent CNN+ streaming hub in April just weeks after it debuted, will launch a CNN Originals section on the subscription-video hub Discovery+, creating a new venue for CNN series and documentary films, as well as original programs from sister cable network HLN, which focuses largely on true-crime content. The CNN programming will be made available starting August 19.

“True crime, food and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for Discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming operations, in a statement. “We’re excited to offer our subscribers access to a comprehensive offering of CNN Original Series available to stream with their existing subscription.”

One of the first decisions made by Warner Bros. Discovery after it was formed earlier this year was to scuttle CNN+, a streaming-video site designed for CNN aficionados. Under the original business plan. subscribers would be able to surf through everything from Anthony Bourdain’s travel program to a slate of documentaries CNN has developed over the past decade. New series led by people such as Eva Longoria and Scott Galloway were commissioned as well. Warner Bros. Discovery stopped the venue before it could gain much traction, with executives suggesting the costs of launch and operations made little sense at a time when the company hoped to draw more subscribers to existing streaming assets like Discovery+ and HBO Max. Indeed, some CNN+ content has already been spotted on the HBO streaming site.