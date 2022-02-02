Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz Named Interim Heads of CNN

Three of CNN’s top managers, Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz, were named Wednesday to lead CNN as interim chiefs in the wake of the departure of Jeff Zucker.

“We are fortunate to have three senior leaders within the News organization who have agreed to serve as interim co-heads for CNN beginning today through what you should anticipate will be through the close of the pending transaction with Discovery. These leaders are Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Wednesday. “I have full confidence that Michael, Amy and Ken, as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition.”

Zucker also supervised Turner Sports, and that unit’s top managers are expected to remain in place, Kilar said. “Lenny Daniels will continue to serve as President and lead Turner Sports & Bleacher Report. Patrick Crumb will continue as President and head of the regional sports networks.”

More to come…



