CNN Layoffs Expected to Affect HLN

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to three people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs.

HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope.

CNN executives are expected to inform at least some portion of HLN staffers about layoffs at the network Thursday morning, according to these people, and there is speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s corporate parent, could turn oversight of the network to a different operating executive than Chris Licht, CNN’s CEO.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

