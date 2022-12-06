CNBC’s Top ‘Squawk Box’ Producer Assigned to Develop New 7 PM Show

The top producer of CNBC’s flagship “Squawk Box” morning program is directing his gaze to the night

Max Meyers, a veteran CNBC producer, has been assigned to ” begin work, immediately, on a new 7pm business news program,” according to a memo to staff from Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of, CNBC Business News and Craig Bengtson, vice president of business news programming.

The NBCUniversal business-news cable network in November said it would cancel “The News With Shepard Smith,” a program aimed largely at general news audiences, in favor of a new show to start in 2023 that would focus more tightly on business news and market developments.

Meyers has spent four years at “Squawk Box,” but has been at CNBC for 16 years. He helped create “Fast Money” and “Options Action” as well as a handful of sponsored online programs.

Anne Tironi was named senior executive producer in charge of “Squawk Box.” She has been involved with the show for years. Rebecca White was named supervising producer of the program, essentially the show’s second in command, moving from “Power Lunch.”

Maria Boden, an executive producer, will move from “The Exchange” and “Power Lunch” to “TechCheck.’ She has been with CNBC for seven years. Meanwhile, senior executive producer Matt Quayle will lead “The Exchange” and “Power Lunch.” Quayle helped create “The Exchange,” and the “Market Zone” segment of “Closing Bell.”