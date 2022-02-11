Clive Owen, Jermaine Fowler, Alice Braga Among 10 Cast in FX Mystery Drama ‘The Retreat’

The upcoming FX limited mystery series “The Retreat” has added 10 new cast members, Variety has learned.

Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Edoardo Ballerini, Raul Esparza, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad and Javed Khan have all joined the series. They join previously announced cast members Emma Corrin and Brit Marling, with Marling having co-created the series with Zal Batmanglij.

The series follows a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart (Corrin). Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Owen will appear as Andy. He is known for his Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning role in the Mike Nichols film “Closer” as well as films like “Children of Men” and shows like “The Knick” and “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” He is repped by CAA, Hirsch Wallerstein and The Lede Company.

Fowler will play Martin. He most recently appeared in the Amazon film “Coming 2 America,” starring opposite Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Leslie Jones. His other roles include films like “Sorry to Bother You” and “Am I Okay” and the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts.” He is repped by UTA, ID and Management 360.

Dickinson will play Bill. Dickinson’s onscreen roles include “The King’s Man,” “Beach Rats,” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” He also appeared in the FX limited series “Trust.” He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Kate Buckley at 42 Management & Production, Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson, and Tapestry London.

Braga will appear in the role of Sian. She previously starred in the USA Network series “Queen of the South” and recently appeared in James Gunn’s version of “The Suicide Squad.” Her other TV credits include the HBO series “We Are Who We Are.” She is repped by WME and Greenberg Glusker.

Chen will star as Lu Mei. Chen has starred in acclaimed films such as ” Xiu Xiu: The Sent Down Girl,” “The Last Emperor,” and “Little Flower.” She has appeared in numerous other Chinese and American productions, including a main role in the cult hit series “Twin Peaks.”

She is repped by Inphenate and attorney Stuart Rosenthal.

Esparza will play the role of David. He is perhaps best known for playing Rafael Barba in NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” while he has also appeared in shows like “Medium,” “Pushing Daisies,” and “Hannibal.” He is repped by ICM and Elin Flack Management.

Ballerini will play Ray. He made multiple appearances on “The Sopranos” as Corky Caporale, an associate of Christopher Moltisanti. He has recurred on other shows like “Boardwalk Empire,” “24,” and “Elementary.” He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan.

Ferydoni will play Ziba. She is known for the comedy show and film “Turkish for Beginners” and the drama “Women Without Men.” She played Dr. Sarah Khan for three seasons of the German crime drama “Soko Hamburg.” She is repped by Fitz+Skoglund Agents-Talent Management-Berlin

Haddad will appear as Oliver. He recently starred opposite Ben Platt in the Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician.” He is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and by WME for his playwrighting.

Khan will play Rohan. His TV credits include “The Bay,” “Gangs of London,” “Silent Witness,” and “Holby Blue.” He is repped by VJ Management.

Marling and Batmanglij previously worked together on the Netflix series “The OA.” They are writers and executive producers on “The Retreat” as well as directors. Andrea Sperling also executive produces. FX Productions is the studio.