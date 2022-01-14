‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis Dies at 34

Clint Arlis, who competed on Season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” died on Tuesday. He was 34.

Arlis’ sister Taylor Lulek confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow.”

Lulek did not provide information on her brother’s cause of death.

Season 11 winner Nick Viall, who competed alongside Arlis for the affection of “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, paid tribute to Arlis on Twitter.

“Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn’s season and I always enjoy [our] time and conversations,” Viall wrote. “A very kind, unique and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint.”

Arlis was eliminated on the third week of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 but became a popular contestant thanks to his “bromance” with co-star John “J.J.” Lane. Arlis was also a fan favorite due to his catchphrase “Villains gotta vill.”

Making a living as an architectural engineer, Arlis was a former wrestler at Illinois’ Batavia High School. On Wednesday, Batavia Coach Scott Bayer honored Arlis on social media, writing, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis.”

Bayer continued, “I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach[ed] in our careers… His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence.”