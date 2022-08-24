Cleopatra Coleman Joins FX’s ‘The Sterling Affairs’ as V. Stiviano

Cleopatra Coleman has joined FX’s “The Sterling Affairs.” The Australian-born actress, who quickly rose to fame starring alongside Will Forte as Erica in Fox’s comedy “The Last Man on Earth,” will portray Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling’s mistress V. Stiviano in the forthcoming limited series.

Written by Gina Welch and based on the ESPN 30 for 30 Podcast of the same name reported and hosted by Ramona Shelburne, “The Sterling Affairs” is a retelling of the true events that transpired in the rise and fall of the Clippers legacy. With behind the scenes stories, the series follows Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Donald Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60+ years, Shelly Sterling, and his mistress, V. Stiviano.

Previously announced cast members include Laurence Fishburne as former Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers, Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling, and Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling. Also joining the cast is Kelly Aucoin, who will portray former Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser, and Austin Scott, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Sheldon “Shel” Bailey, Sarunas J. Jackson and Charlie McElveen as the NBA players caught up in the events.

Coleman is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

“The Sterling Affairs” will be executive produced by Welch, Nina Jacobson, Shelburne, Zanne Devine, as well as Brad Simpson (“American Crime Story,” “Pose”) and Nellie Reed of Color Force. Kevin Bray will helm the first block and serve as an executive producer on those episodes. Rembert Browne will serve as producer. FX Productions will produce.