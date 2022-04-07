‘Cleaning Lady’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“The Cleaning Lady” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “’The Cleaning Lady’ bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

The series follows Cambodian doctor Thony (Élodie Yung), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son Luca (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco (Ivan Shaw) struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. But an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate leads to her becoming a cleaning lady for the criminal organization.

The series also stars Martha Millan, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant.

“The Cleaning Lady” is based on the Argentinian series ““La Chica Que Limpia.” It was developed for American television executive produced bt Miranda Kwok. Melissa Carter serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also executive produce. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Michael Offer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.