Claire Danes Joins Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan in FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Golden Globe-winning actor Claire Danes will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the FX limited series “Fleishman is in Trouble,” based on the novel of the same name by features journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner. The series hails from ABC Signature and will stream on Hulu.

Brodesser-Akner wrote the limited series and executive produces. “Fleishman is in Trouble” centers on a recently divorced forty-something (Toby Fleishman, played by Eisenberg), who starts using dating apps and enjoying his sexual freedom before his ex-wife mysteriously disappears, leaving him with his kids. Now, Fleishman will have to take a look at what happened to their marriage to figure out what happened to Rachel (played by Danes), all while balancing parenting, promotions and hookups. Rachel is described as a successful and ambitious talent agent who struggles with her new identity and past trauma. Executive producing alongside Brodesser-Akner are Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. Dayton and Faris will also direct part of the series.

Danes is best known for her role as Carrie Mathison in “Homeland,” which earned her numerous award nominations, wins and accolades throughout its eight-season run on Showtime. Danes’ first major roles in film and television were “Little Women,” “My So-Called Life” and “Romeo + Juliet,” and has been active both on-screen and on-stage since the mid-90s. She will next be seen on Apple TV Plus’ “The Essex Serpent,” opposite Tom Hiddleston and Clémence Poésy. Danes is represented by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news of her casting.