Claire Danes Cast in Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Claire Danes has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned.

From Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, the series follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. Danes joins recently announced star Zazie Beetz, though character details for both remain under wraps.

Danes had her breakout role in the ABC teen drama “My So-Called Life,” winning a Golden Globe in 1994 and an Emmy in 1995, before going on play Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” in 1996. In 2002, she starred alongside Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore in the drama film “The Hours,” and she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing the title role in the TV movie “Temple Grandin” in 2010. Next, she led the Showtime drama “Homeland” as Carrie Mathison from 2011 to 2020, over the years earning two wins and three nominations at the Emmys plus two wins and one nomination at the Golden Globes. More recently, Danes played Cora Seaborne, the leading role in the 2022 Apple TV+ limited series “The Essex Serpent.” Up next, she’ll star opposite Jesse Eisenberg in the FX drama “Fleishman Is in Trouble” based on the novel of the same name.

Danes is repped by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Full Circle” received its series order in August 2021, as exclusively reported by Variety.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series while Solomon writes and both executive produce alongside Casey Silver,” with whom they produced the 2021 HBO Max feature “No Sudden Move.”



