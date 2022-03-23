Celebrity Relative Competition ‘Claim to Fame,’ Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, Ordered at ABC

ABC has picked up the new unscripted series “Claim to Fame,” co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas.

The reality show will follow 12 celebrity relatives as they step out from their famous family’s shadows and move into the same house, attempting to keep their identity secret. The cast will form alliances and compete in challenges while also “playing DNA detective” to try and avoid elimination and ultimately win the $100,000 prize.

“Claim to Fame” is produced by Kinetic Content, the company behind Netflix’s major hit “Love Is Blind” and Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight,” in association with Walt Disney TV. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers. Paul Osborne are the showrunner and executive producer, while Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

The show comes on the heels of E!’s “Relatively Famous,” which followed eight cast members who all came from famous families, living together and working as ranch hands for four weeks in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

ABC recently announced three unscripted series set to premiere in May, including returning shows “Holey Moley” and “The Chase” at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, and a new series, “Who Do You Believe?,” which will take viewers through true-crime cases from two different perspectives, forcing them to figure out the truth.

In July, ABC will continue its reality streak with a new season of “The Bachelorette,” following the journeys of two leads for the first time.

A premiere date and cast announcement for “Claim to Fame” will come at a later date.