Apple TV Plus’ ‘City On Fire,’ From Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Adds Nine to Cast

“City on Fire,” Apple TV Plus’ upcoming drama series from creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, has added nine new cast members.

Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell will all be series regulars alongside previously announced stars Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff.

Based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s 2015 novel of the same name, “City on Fire” is set in 2003 New York, when an NYU student named Samantha (Wonders) is shot in Central Park with no witnesses and very little physical evidence. As the crime is investigated, Samantha is revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Samantha’s friend Charlie (Oleff) stops at nothing to unravel what happened.

Full character descriptions for the new additions are below.

Character descriptions:

Jemima Kirke (“Sex Education,” “Girls”) plays Regan, the daughter of a Manhattan real estate scion who strives to succeed on her own.

Nico Tortorella (“Younger,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”) plays William, a brilliant but self-destructive artist living in Manhattan.

Ashley Zukerman (“The Lost Symbol,” “Succession”) plays Keith, Regan’s husband, whose all-American charm continues to help him fail upward.

Xavier Clyde (“Hard”) plays Mercer, William’s boyfriend who moved to New York from rural Georgia to write the next great American novel and embrace his true self.

Max Milner (“The Dirt”) plays Nicky Chaos, a charismatic activist and revolutionary with a group of followers dedicated to war against the 1%.

Alexandra Doke (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “On My Block”) plays Sewer Girl, the bleeding heart of Nicky Chaos’ crew.

Omid Abtahi (“The Mandalorian,” “American Gods,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) plays Detective Ali Parsa, the workaholic detective assigned to Samantha’s case.

Kathleen Munroe (“FBI,” “Patriot”) plays Detective PJ McFadden, a no-nonsense cop assigned to work on Samantha’s case alongside Detective Parsa.

John Cameron Mitchell (“Joe vs. Carol,” “Shrill,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) plays Amory, an influential and powerful executive in Manhattan, as ruthless as he is charming.

“City on Fire” is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV Plus. Schwartz and Savage wrote all eight episodes and serve as showrunners. Jesse Peretz will direct four episodes and serves as executive producer, while Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski co-executive produces.

(Pictured, from left to right: Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, John Cameron Mitchell)