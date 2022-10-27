‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime

Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons.

According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy.

“‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

Created by Chuck Mclean, the series followed seasoned FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) and city prosecutor (Hodge) as they worked as partners to crack cases and straighten out crime in Boston. Lauren E. Banks, Jill Hennessy and Matthew Del Negro were also among the cast. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson executive produced alongside Fontana, Bacon, and Hodge.

Up next for Hodge, the actor will play the lead role in Amazon’s forthcoming TV series “Cross,” based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels. As previously reported, the show is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

Bacon has several new projects in the works including “The Toxic Avenger,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”