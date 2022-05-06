Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet The Press Daily’ Jumps From MSNBC to Streaming

People who want to “Meet The Press” with Chuck Todd Monday through Friday will have to do so via their broadband connection, not their set-top box.

“Meet The Press Daily,” the weekday counterpart to NBC News’ flagship Sunday public-affairs program, will move to NBC News Now starting June 6, the latest example of how much more focused big TV-news outlets are on streaming video as a rising generation of news aficionados reaches out to digital venues for the latest information and headlines. Chris Jansing, the NBC News veteran, will take over Todd’s 1 p.m. hour on MSNBC.

“Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing ‘Meet the Press’s’ daily franchise to NBC News Now reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, in a prepared statement.

Todd’s exit from MSNBC comes as that cable outlet is de-emphasizing straight-news programming and playing up shows anchored by commentators, analysts and political experts. On Saturday, MSNBC will launch a new program led by Symone Sanders, the former Democratic campaign aide and press advisor to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. MSNBC is expected to do something similar with Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary who on Thursday announced she would be leaving her role. She is expected to debut a program on MSNBC after taking a break of several months.

And the switch of venues for the program shows NBCUniversal’s growing ambitions in the world of streaming. Todd moves to NBC News Now after the failure of CNN+, the subscription-video site that was scuttled abruptly by new corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery, mere weeks after its launch.

More to come…