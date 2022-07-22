Chuck Lorre and Wife Arielle Lorre to Separate

Chuck Lorre, the producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and many other TV hits, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre.

The two were married in September 2018. Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness. The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Variety.

“It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support,” the statement said.

Chuck Lorre ranks among the most successful producers in Hollywood and is among the most prolific TV producers of the past four decades. Among his other sitcom credits are ABC’s “Dharma & Greg,” “Cybill, “Mom” and “Mike and Molly.” He earned back-to-back best comedy series Emmy nominations for his Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method” staring Michael Douglas.

Arielle Lorre is host of “The Blonde Files” podcast. She established herself as an early influencer who gained fame through her voice on Instagram.

In June, Chuck Lorre spoke to Variety about his long run in TV and his love of the business.

“I love that the body of work is sustainable,” he said. “I didn’t set out to make Kleenex. We all set out to make silk hankies that you can wash and use again. And I love that, every once in a while, I will watch a “Two and a Half Men” rerun when (co-star) Angus [T. Jones] was really little, and there was stuff I’d completely forgotten.”