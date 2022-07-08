‘Slow Horses’ Star Christopher Chung Signs With The Artists Partnership (EXCLUSIVE) – Global Bulletin

“Slow Horses” star Christopher Chung has signed with The Artists Partnership in the U.K. for representation.

He will be repped by Christina Shepherd, who also counts Olivia Cooke, Suranne Jones and Noah Jupe among her clients.

Chung recently dazzled viewers as egotistical tech wizard Roddy Ho in Apple TV+ spy series “Slow Horses,” which also starred Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. Season 2 has wrapped and the show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.

As well as an extensive theater background, including stints in Andy Fickman’s “Heathers the Musical, where he originated the role of Kurt, and “Romeo & Juliet” at Shakespeare’s Globe, Chung has also appeared in British drama “Waterloo Road”

Chung is also repped by More/Medavoy Management in the U.S.