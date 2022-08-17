Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn has exited the hit Netflix reality series, Variety has confirmed.

Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.

The news follows a series of public comments from Quinn that indicated she would be making her exit from the series. Following Season 5, which premiered on the streamer in April, Quinn skipped out on the season’s reunion, stating it was due to contracting COVID-19. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen the following month, Quinn denied rumors that she faked having COVID to get out of attending the reunion. She also shared that she was considering leaving the show to focus on her new business, RealOpen, a cryptocurrency-based real estate company.

Later in May, Quinn appeared on an episode of the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” in which she publicly criticized series creator Adam Divello, claiming he told her to “fall down the stairs” during a disagreement stemming from an interview she did for the show.

“Selling Sunset” is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate. DiVello executive produces alongside Jason Oppenheim, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist and Skyler Wakil. In addition to the main show, a spinoff, “Selling the OC,” is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 24.

News of Quinn leaving “Selling Sunset” was first reported by TMZ.