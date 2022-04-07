HGTV’s Christina Hall Lands New Series ‘Christina in the Country’ After ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

Real estate and design expert Christina Hall, best known as co-host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and host of “Christina on the Coast,” is sharing her new adventures in her third series. The six-episode docuseries, “Christina in the Country,” is slated to air later this year and will follow Hall on her next chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm.

Used to living an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, the designer will take a different step with her three children and new husband Josh Hall. (She shares two children with “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa and one child with second husband, Ant Anstead.)

“Christina in the Country” is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.

“I am so excited and grateful ‘Christina in the Country’ has officially been picked up,” Hall said in a statement. “I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

The show marks the second solo series for Hall and it comes just weeks after HGTV picked up additional episodes of “Christina on the Coast.” The series finale of “Flip or Flop” aired last month, wrapping up the show after 10 seasons.

“Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of ‘Christina on the Coast,’” says Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president of programming at HGTV. “Now she’s ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her in ‘Christina in the Country.'”

Past seasons of “Christina on the Coast” and “Flip or Flop” are available to stream on Discovery Plus.