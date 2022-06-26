Christi Paul, CNN’s ‘New Day’ Weekend Anchor, Will Depart

A lot of changes are taking place at CNN after the merger of its parent company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery, but this wasn’t one many people were anticipating.

Christi Paul, who has been a regular presence on CNN’s weekend morning programs for nearly nine years, is leaving the news outlet, she announced on air Sunday morning. Paul has been with CNN and its sibling HLN since 2003, and has co-anchored “New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside Victor Blackwell and, more recently, Boris Sanchez. Her Sunday appearance on CNN will be her last.

A rotating group of anchors is expected to fill in on “New Day” alongside Sanchez for the foreseeable future, according to a CNN spokesperson.

CNN declined to offer comment on where Paul may be heading next, but she suggested on air Sunday she may have more to say on the topic in days to come. Among those offering tribute on air or online Sunday morning were Blackwell, CNN “Reliable Sources” anchor Brian Stelter and Bethany Crudele, a CNN senior producer who works on “New Day.”

It's a bittersweet day on New Day this morning. Today marks @Christi_Paul's last day on our show. She's been the heart of weekend mornings for years. Tune in as we say goodbye! — Bethany Crudele (@BCrudeleCNN) June 26, 2022

Paul joined HLN in 2003, and was a regular anchor during the network’s daytime schedule. During her time at CNN, she has been open about her experiences with domestic violence ,and wrote a book on the topic, “Love Isn’t Supposed to Hurt,” in 2012. Before arriving at HLN, Paul was an anchor, consumer reporter and weathercaster at Arizona stations KNXV and KTVK.. Before moving to Phoenix, Christi was an anchor/reporter for KTVB in Boise, Idaho. She began her career as a one-person unit, doing reporting, anchoring and photography at WDTV in Clarksburg, WV.

Among other things, Paul has been known for her unique sign-off, in which she urges viewers to “make some good memories today.”