‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace’ Renewed at HBO Max, CNN

Chris Wallace gets to keep talking.

A second 10-episode cycle of the newsmaker interview program “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace’ has been picked up for HBO Max and CNN. The next season will launch on HBO Max on Friday, January 6, with “best of” segments from full interviews curated for CNN. The second cycle of the program will appear on CNN on Sunday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

Newsmakers scheduled to appear over the next batch of broadcasts include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten and Hugh Jackman, with others to be announced in coming weeks. Wallace has interviewed people including George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Meghan Trainor, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Quentin Tarantino.

“I’ve loved bringing both HBO Max and CNN audiences these honest, timely conversations in the first season of our show. Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them,” said Wallace, in a prepared statement. “It’s been so much fun to get a chance to reinvent the wheel in collaboration with two storied brands, and I’m thrilled that the show has been resonating so strongly with our viewers.”

Wallace also serves as an anchor for CNN, having joined the network earlier this year after a long stint anchoring “Fox News Sunday” for Fox News Channel. He was also previously a moderator for NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

He originally joined CNN to serve at the helm of a daily newsmaker interview show for CNN+, the streaming-video hub that was abruptly scuttled by the network’s new corporate parent. Warner Bros. Discovery.