Chris Wallace Will Lead New Show in CNN Sunday Block

Chris Wallace left a Sunday show on Fox News Channel to jump into the world of streaming at CNN. But now he’s going back to a weekend format for which he is best known:

Wallace will take the reins of a new Sunday program on CNN, the network announced Wednesday during an upfront presentation for its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The show is intended to serve as part of a new “CNN Sunday” premium block that will also include a new program devoted to llonget-form enterprise journalism from CNN correspondents that sounds similar to the concept of CBS News@ “60 Minutes.”

Executives see the new Sunday program as a collection of “enterprise” stories from CNN correspondents around the world, said Chris Licht, recently named chairman and CEO of the news company. Segments could focus on “ investigations or far flung human dramas,” he said.

More to come