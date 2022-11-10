Chris Rock Sets Live Netflix Comedy Special

Chris Rock will be the first comedian to air a live streaming special on Netflix, the company has announced.

Details are scarce, but the special is expected to air globally in early 2023. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special “Tamborine” in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival earlier in 2022, appearing alongside Dave Chappelle.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Including “Tamborine,” this will be Rock’s seventh stand up special overall. He previously released five specials with HBO, including “Bigger & Blacker” and “Bring the Pain.” Rock is currently on his Ego Death world tour, with shows planned through the remainder of the year in California, Texas, and Washington. He will co-headline a number of those dates with Chappelle.

This will be the first significant test of live streaming on Netflix, potentially opening the door for a number of its other programs to get the live treatment. It has previously been suggested that Netflix could incorporate live streaming into some of its unscripted content, such as giving fans a chance to vote live on who should be voted off a show, etc.