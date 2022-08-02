Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central

“Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our studio for a long time,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”