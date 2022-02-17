Amazon Prime Video Announces July Premiere Date for Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’ (TV News Roundup)

“The Terminal List,” a new thriller series starring Chris Pratt, will premiere on Prime Video July 1, the streamer announced Thursday.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, “The Terminal List” follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed during a high-stakes mission. Struggling with conflicting memories of the event, Reece soon has to go back to action when he discovers threats against his family and loved ones.

Pratt anchors the large ensemble cast of the series, which also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder. The series is showrun by David DiGilio, along with writer Daniel Shattuck and Carr. Pratt executive produces the series with Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, as does Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

All eight episodes of “The Terminal List” will debut on Prime Video July 1.

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

PROGRAMMING

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air a special State of the Union episode on March 1 at 11:35 p.m. ET. In the episode, Colbert will provide a satirical take on the president’s State of the Union address, with guest Sen. Bernie Sanders and musical performance by Jon Batiste. March 1 will mark Sen. Sanders’ 14th appearance on The Late Show. The program will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. The Late Show’s social media will also share content throughout the night.

AWARDS

Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Mirren is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient to date, with 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins. Mirren’s previous award wins have also included an Oscar, three Emmys, a Tony and numerous BAFTA awards. The Life Achievement Award marks the SAG-AFTRA’s “highest accolade” during the ceremony. This year’s SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will be available Feb. 28 on HBO Max.

STREAMING

Fox News International, the streaming service for Fox News Channel, has announced plans to expand its distribution to several African countries. Beginning today, the service will now be available in Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. With this expansion, the streaming service is currently available in 44 countries worldwide. Fox News International can be accessed in these countries via iOS, tvOS, Android and Fire TV.

HIRES

APX Content Ventures had hired executive producer, professional writer and director Allie Dvorin to lead content offerings in the U.S. In his new role, Dvorin will oversee partnership deals with producers and distributors. He’ll also work closely with APX Content Ventures’ global managing director John Nolan and report to Karen Magnani, EVP of investment & commercial strategy for APX Exchange. Prior to joining APX Content Ventures, Dvorin was VP of digital production at AMC, where he oversaw digital content for series including “The Walking Dead” and “Breaking Bad.” Among other credits, Dvorin is also known for writing “The Sandlot 3” and “Like Mike 2,” as well as directing “A Novel Romance.”

EXECS

Non-fiction content production company Magical Elves has promoted Ron Mare to senior vice president of casting. In his new role, Mare will head the casting department and oversee the casting process of every Magical Elves production. Before the promotion, Mare served as vice president of casting, and was responsible for casting judges and competitions on shows such as “Top Chef” and “Nailed It!” For his work on “Top Chef” season 18, Mare received an Emmy award nomination. He first joined Magical Elves in 2017.

David Cobb has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and content planning for Disney Branded Television, the company announced Thursday. Cobb will be responsible for strategic oversight and planning for original content on Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. Cobb will also manage studio operations and technology teams for Disney Television Animation. He will also serve as a strategic advisor to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, and the executive leadership team.

LATE NIGHT

Ringo Starr and Shaun White will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Thursday, while Pete Buttigieg and Adam Scott guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Ike Barinholtz, Chloe Kim and Parcels.