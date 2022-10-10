Chris Meloni Tells Off Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, Who Called ‘Law & Order: OC’ ‘Unwatchable’: ‘Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’

Christopher Meloni and former Donald Trump advisor and speechwriter Stephen Miller engaged in a war of words on Twitter that ended with the “Law & Order” favorite telling Miller, “Stick to writing fascist speeches.” It all started when Meloni reacted to Lauren Boebert’s latest “Let’s go Brandon!” post. The phrase is commonly used in Republican circles as an insult to Joe Biden. As the Associated Press reported in 2021, the term is “conservative code for something far more vulgar: ‘Fuck Joe Biden.'”

“There’s gotta be a Stupid Prize gop reps are competing for,” Meloni tweeted at Boebert, a Republican gun activist who serves as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. Boebert once wore a dress with “Let’s go Brandon” printed on it and posed with Trump for a photo.

“Turns out the guy with the most unwatchable ‘Law & Order’ spin-off is a very angry — and very ignorant — far-left ideologue,” Miller responded in an attempt to diss Meloni. “If he had any decency or self-respect, he’d apologize to the Congresswoman (unless he still can’t grasp how he’s embarrassed himself).”

Meloni fired back: “When nosferatu attempts shade. Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches.”

Miller attempted to diss “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” the franchise spinoff that finds Meloni reprising his Elliot Stabler character from “Law & Order: SVU.” The show, which debuted in April 2021, is currently airing its third season on NBC. Meloni has been with the “Law & Order” franchise since “SVU” debuted in September 1999. Meloni left the series in 2011 after 12 seasons, returning as Stabler a decade later in “Organized Crime.”

There’s gotta be a Stupid Prize gop reps are competing for https://t.co/sVkkKbAcbG — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 9, 2022

Turns out the guy with the most unwatchable Law & Order spin-off is a very angry — and very ignorant — far-left ideologue. If he had any decency or self-respect, he’d apologize to the Congresswoman (unless he still can’t grasp how he’s embarrassed himself). https://t.co/pJVv9g66P3 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 10, 2022