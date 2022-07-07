Chris Hemsworth to Read Kids’ Bedtime Story ‘About Little Bear Frightened of Thunder’ on U.K. Network CBeebies

Chris Hemsworth is set to appear on BBC pre-school network CBeebies where he will read a bedtime story for the young audience.

The actor, who can currently be seen in “Thor: Love and Thunder” alongside Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, will read “Stormy Night” by Salina Yoon. The book tells the story of a little bear called Bear who is frightened of the rain and thunder when a storm occurs near his home.

Hemsworth will appear on CBeebies’ “Bedtime Stories” tomorrow (July 8) at 6.50pm GMT. The show, which has previously hosted readers including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, “Loki” star Tom Hiddleston and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambrige, will also be available on BBC’s streaming service iPlayer.

“I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read ‘Stormy Night,’ a story about a little bear who is scared of storms,” Hemsworth said in a statement. “Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes.”

As well as keeping the kiddies (and their caregivers) entertained on the small screen, Hemsworth is also on his way to ruling the box office, with “Thor: Love and Thunder” predicted to take $150 Million domestically in its opening weekend. The film, which opens in the U.S. and U.K. on Friday, has also impressed critics, with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman writing: “‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is far from standard, and that’s a good thing.”

Gleiberman continues: ‘[I]t’s the mix of tones — the cheeky and the deadly, the flip and the romantic — that elevates ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ by keeping it not just brashly unpredictable but emotionally alive.”

For those too young to watch the PG-13 movie, Hemsworth’s CBeebies cameo will have to suffice.