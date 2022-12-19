Chris Harrison Announces New iHeartRadio Podcast 18 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit: ‘It’s Really Heavy’

Chris Harrison is ready to tell all. The former “Bachelor” host, who stepped away from the franchise in 2021 following a highly-publicized controversy, will share his side of the story and “open up like never before” on iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.”

“Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more,” Monday’s press release reads. “For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there’s no telling what he will have to say.”

This is the first of a new slate of shows that Harrison will executive produce with fiancé Lauren Zima and their Next Chapter Productions for iHeartPodcasts.

Harrison began hosting “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs in 2002. He permanently exited the franchise in June after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially charged photos during an interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsey. He publicly apologized, both on social media and during an interview with “Good Morning America.” Following his exit, Variety reported that Harrison received an approximate $9 million payout.

In his new podcast, the former host will seemingly dive into everything that happened on the show and afterward.

“For two decades, Chris Harrison saw it all. To be honest, maybe too much. Seriously, there are things he just can’t unsee,” the podcast’s official description reads. “But his nightmares, his lessons, and all that wisdom are now your gain. That’s right, your greatest podcast dreams have just come true! Chris Harrison is back. Who knows what he has to say now? You’re going to want to find out.”

In the trailer, Harrison admits he’s nervous and isn’t sure where the podcast will go.

“I have not spoken publicly for two years about this, and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day, truly every day of my life, I think about this and what I want to say and how important it is that I speak to everyone for the first time,” he says. “It’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes… I think it will be cathartic. I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward and letting everybody hear from me.”

Hear the trailer for the podcast, launching Jan. 9, below: