NewsNation Readies New Chris Cuomo Show For October

Chris Cuomo is returning to cable news after a ten-month absence.

The former CNN and ABC News correspondent will launch his new program, “Cuomo,” on October 3 on NewsNation, backed by TV-station giant Nexstar Media. The show , which will air at 8 p.m. on weekdays, has begun production in New York, the company announced Wednesday.

Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been tapped to serve as executive producer. Cohen, a former top producer on ABC’s “The View” will lead the show behind the camera. Other top producers have worked for CBS News, CNN+ and ABC News.

Cuomo will have something to prove. His departure from CNNi n late 2021 was less than amicable. The anchor was caught up in an investigation of sexual harassment claims against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and in late 2021, New York State Attorney General Letitia James released documents showing the younger Cuomo took an active hand in helping his brother defend himself, an act that is anathema to most journalism organizations.

“I have known Chris Cuomo for nearly 30 years, and he is hands down the best interviewer of our

generation,” said Cohen. in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to NewsNation for this incredible opportunity and am blown away by the number of news and talk industry heavyweights who have joined our team. We have hit the ground running.”

NewsNation represents a big bet by Nexstar that it can crack the cable-news business dominated by Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN. The network’s ratings have, so far, been middling, even though it has hired several anchors familiar to fans of those rival channels, such as Leland Vittert from Fox, Ashleigh Banfield from CNN and Dan Abrams from ABC News and MSNBC.

The company has positioned itself so far as staking out the middle ground when compared to its larger competitors.

Cuomo isn’t the first popular TV news face to try new ventures after controversy. Megyn Kelly, whose career took her from Fox News to a much-scrutinized stint at NBC News, launched her own podcast and holds forth regularly on satellite-radio purveyor Sirius XM. Dan Rather exited CBS News after decades there following a flawed report on former President George W. Bush to launch several of his own programs on the cable network HDNet, which became AXS TV.