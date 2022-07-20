Chris Alexander Steps Down as Head of Communications for Disney TV Studios

Chris Alexander, exec VP of publicity and corporate communications for Disney Television Studios, is stepping down from his role, after a combined 30 years at Disney and Fox. He will be leaving on Aug. 5.

“In March, I received an email congratulating me on 30 years at the Walt Disney Company,” Alexander said in a statement about his departure. “While I certainly appreciated the acknowledgement, it became a wake up call of sorts. I’ve had a fantastic run and some wonderful experiences, but I realized that I want to do more than one thing in this life, and 30 years seems like a good round number on which to end. I am forever grateful to Dana Walden and Shannon Ryan who have been terrific mentors and friends; the wildly talented producers and actors who have shared their gifts with both me and the world; and most of all my incredible team, whom I will miss dearly and root for always. And of course, I am grateful to the members of the press with whom it has been my honor to work these many years. As I start this next chapter, I look forward to reading your breaking news alerts without the slightest inkling of what they will contain.”

Alexander handled publicity campaigns for several series in his current role, including “This Is Us,” “Pose,” the “9-1-1” and “American Crime Story” franchises, “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Dropout,” “Dopesick” and “The Simpsons.”

Prior to the Disney-Fox merger, Alexander was senior VP and exec VP for 20th Century Fox Television for two decades. During that time, he oversaw publicity for “Glee,” as well as launched “Modern Family” and helped earn the series five consecutive Primetime Emmys for outstanding comedy series.

Outside of Disney and Fox, Alexander launched Noggin — the MTV Networks educational channel for kids — and served as its director of communications for one year.

The news was first reported by Deadline.