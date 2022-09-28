Chloe Bennet Joins ‘Dave’ Season 3 at FXX (EXCLUSIVE)

Chloe Bennet has signed on for a recurring role in Season 3 of “Dave” at FXX, Variety has learned exclusively.

Bennet will appear in a multi-episode arc as Robyn, a photographer from Wisconsin whom Dave meets while on tour.

Bennet is known for her role in the ABC-Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” on which she starred as Daisy “Skye” Johnson, a.k.a Quake, throughout the show’s seven-season run. Her other notable roles include the ABC music drama “Nashville” and the animated Dreamworks film “Abominable.” She will reprise her “Abominable” role in the upcoming spinoff series “Abominable and the Invisible City,” which bows in October on Hulu.

She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

“Dave” is based on the real life experiences of rapper Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd. Burd stars as himself along with cast members GaTa, Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko. The show was renewed for a third season back in February.

Season 1 of “Dave” aired in the spring of 2020 while Season 2 debuted in the summer of 2021. Burd co-created the series with Jeff Schaffer. Both serve as executive producers along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.