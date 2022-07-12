Chip and Joanna Gaines Get First-Ever Emmy Nominations

Chip and Joanna Gaines have scored their first-ever Emmy nominations.

The married home-renovation stars scored an outstanding structured reality program nod Tuesday for their Magnolia Network original series “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” which is a revival of their fan-favorite HGTV show. Previously, their HGTV hit “Fixer Upper” was nominated for structured reality program by the Television Academy in 2017 and 2018, but the Gaineses were not producers on that show and thus did not receive an Emmy nomination themselves.

Tuesday’s Emmy nomination for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” marks the first for Chip and Joanna Gaines, but not for their new network, which has already won a Daytime Emmy. In May, Magnolia Network series “Home Work,” which earlier this year came under fire after allegations from homeowners that hosts Andy and Candis Meredith had damaged their homes, was nominated for outstanding instructional and how-to program. The series took home the award at the Daytime Emmys ceremony last month, meaning Magnolia Network is the most-nominated legacy Discovery brand this year, in just its first year of eligibility.

A joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery, Magnolia Network first launched last July as part of the Discovery+ streaming service and the Magnolia app, and made its linear home on Discovery’s rebranded DIY network in January. Shortly after the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia was sealed this spring, oversight of programming at Magnolia Network, which is headed up by president Allison Page, was moved under HBO/HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys.

Magnolia Network boasts more than 350 hours of unscripted programming, including the complete “Fixer Upper” library, in addition to new series “Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines,” “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Silos Baking Competition,” “Family Dinner,” “Homegrown,” “Restoration Road With Clint Harp,” “First Time Fixer,” “Super Dad,” “Inn the Works,” “Van Go,” “Growing Floret” and “The Johnnyswim Show.”

Recently, the network picked up a new season of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” set at the Gaineses’ Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas. “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle” is set to debut in September on Discovery+.