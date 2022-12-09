2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

After splitting off from the Daytime Emmys, the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys ceremony is here.

Taking place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 10, the first night of the festivities focused on the creative arts, with trophies doled out for achievements in writing, directing, voice direction, cinematography, editing and more.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the establishment of the Children’s & Family Emmys in late 2021, nodding to recent growth in scope and reach among that programming, which NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said could “stand on its own two feet.” Indeed, younger audiences aren’t strictly daytime cable viewers anymore — much of the innovation in children’s and family TV in recent years has happened in streaming. Case in point: Netflix was nominated for more awards than any other platform, beating even Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior combined.

Saturday’s ceremony was hosted by JoJo Siwa, the dancer, singer and actor who rose to prominence for starring in “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and “Dance Moms” before going on to release original music, star in several Nickelodeon programs and finish second in Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” — along with working on some of the Emmy-nominated programs below herself.

Meanwhile, presenters included Malia Baker and Sophie Grace (Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club”); Ben Giroux (“Henry Danger,” “The Adventures of Kid Danger,” “Big Nate”); PBS Kids characters Donkey Hodie and Purple Panda; Shaylee Mansfield and Jevon Whetter (“Madagascar: A Little Wild”); former NBA star John Salley (Disney+’s “Sneakerella”); “Sesame Street” puppeteer Martin P. Robinson (“Mr. Snuffleupagus,” “Telly Monster,” “Slimey the Worm”); and Kyla Pratt (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”).

Sunday’s Children’s & Family Emmys, also held at the Wilshire Ebell, will focus on major categories such as children’s or family viewing series, preschool children’s series, young teen series, fiction special, animated series and performers categories. See the list of Saturday’s winners below (updating live).

Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool or Children’s Program

WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

WINNER: “Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Amphibia” (Disney Channel)

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Dug Days” (Disney+)

“Karma’s World” (Netflix)



Outstanding Original Song

WINNER: “Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street (HBO Max)

“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

“In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella (Disney+)

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)

“Kicks”: Sneakerella (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

WINNER: “Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“The J Team” (Paramount+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Ruby and the Well” (BYUtv)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

WINNER: “Cat Burglar” (Netflix)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love” (Apple TV+)

“The Tom & Jerry Show” (Boomerang)

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (Disney+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program

WINNER: “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design (TIE)

WINNER: “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

WINNER: “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“The Barbarian and the Troll” (Nickelodeon)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

WINNER: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (Disney Channel)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: “The Canterville Ghost” (BYUtv)

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Paramount+)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Warped!” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

WINNER: “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Disney+)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program

WINNER: “Sneakerella” (Disney+)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Apple TV+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

WINNER: “Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“Dug Days” (Disney+)

“Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Monsters at Work” (Disney+)

“Olaf Presents” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live Action Program

WINNER: “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Cartoon Network | TBS)

“Donkey Hodie” (PBS)

“Endlings” (Hulu)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

WINNER: “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“The Astronauts” (Nickelodeon)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Scaredy Cats” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

WINNER: “Octonauts & the Ring of Fire” (Netflix)

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Mecha Builders” (HBO Max)

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

WINNER: “Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales” (Disney+)

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” (Netflix)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphics

WINNER: “Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)

“Big Nate” (Paramount+)

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Disney Channel)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Netflix)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

WINNER: “Maya and the Three” (Netflix)

“Choose Kindness” Campaign (Disney Channel)

“Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu and Peacock)

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix)

“My Squishy Little Dumplings” (Nickelodeon)

PBS Kids: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign (PBS)

Outstanding Interactive Media

WINNER: “Madrid Noir” (Oculus TV)

“Cat Burglar” (Netflix)

“In Space with Markiplier” (YouTube Originals)

“Namoo” (Baobab Studios)

“Paper Birds” (Oculus TV)



Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Alma’s Way” ( PBS)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” (PBS)

“Molly of Denali” (PBS)

“Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)



Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

“Raven’s Home” (Disney+)

“The Quest” (Disney+)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“Top Chef Family Style” (Peacock)

“Zero Chill” (Netflix)



Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” (Netflix)

“Carmen Sandiego” (Netflix)

“Ciao Alberto” (Disney+)

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Dug Days” (Disney+)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)



Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” (PBS)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

“Stillwater” (Apple TV+)

“Storybots: Learn to Read” (Netflix)



Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

“Amphibia” (Disney Channel)

“Centaurworld” (Netflix)

“Hilda and the Mountain King” (Netflix)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

“Summer Camp Island” (HBO/HBO Max)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple Camera Program

“Bunk’d” (Disney Channel)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Just Roll With It” (Disney Channel)

“Punky Brewster” (Peacock)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney+)



Outstanding Editing for a Multiple Camera Program

“Making Fun” (Netflix)

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition” (HBO Max)

“Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“The Quest” (Disney+)

“Top Chef Family Style” (Peacock)



Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Beepers” (Cartoon Network)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Octonauts & the Ring of Fire” (Netflix)

“Stillwater” (Apple TV+)

“Trash Truck” (Netflix)



Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Endlings” (Hulu)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

“Big Nate (Paramount+)”

“Centaurworld” (Netflix)

“Go! Go! Cory Carson” (Netflix)

“Monsters at Work” (Disney+)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)



Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling for a Live Action Program

“Danger Force” (Nickelodeon)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+)

“Odd Squad” (PBS)

“The Quest” (Disney+)

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)



Outstanding Choreography

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Paramount+)

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” (Disney Channel)

“The J Team” (Paramount+)

“Siwas Dance Pop Revolution” (Peacock)

“Sneakerella” (Disney+)



Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

“Danger Force” (Nickelodeon)

“Endlings” (Hulu)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Paramount+)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Side Hustle” (Nickelodeon)