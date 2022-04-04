‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Weigh In on When Ethan Will Return — and Whether We’ll See Stevie Again

Brian Tee fans, the wait is nearly over. The “Chicago Med” cast member, whose Ethan Choi been absent for most of the seventh season, will return during Episode 18, set to air on Wednesday, April 13.

He will also be in the rest of the season, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider said during NBC’s recent “One Chicago Day.”

“Ethan has gone through a lot of changes in his life with the shooting,” Schnieder hinted. Tee has appeared in only three episodes during the season, as he has been filming Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expats” opposite Nicole Kidman.

On “Chicago Med,” his character took time away to recover both physically and mentally following a gunshot wound.

Another character who has been missing from “Chicago Med” is Dr. Stevie Hammer, portrayed by Kristen Hager. Hager joined the show at the top of Season 7, but last appeared on the show in Episode 14 when her character decided to go visit her estranged husband.

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer on ‘Chicago Med.’ George Burns Jr/NBC

“She’s a wonderful actor. We felt we had pretty much done her story regarding her mom and resolved that, but we’d love to have her back,” Schneider said. “And the great thing about the ‘One Chicago’ series is if the character’s alive, the character can come back.”

Frolov noted that fans “might” see her again, adding, “What’s happening with Stevie right now is she’s going back to try and reconnect with her husband and make that work. So we’re leaving that up in the air. Does that in fact happen? She is a character that has the potential to return.”

Stevie seemingly had a romantic connection with Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), but her exit may come at the right time, with his ex Hannah (Jessy Schram) returning to the show during the March 16 episode. Schram will now be a series regular on the medical drama.