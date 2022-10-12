‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Exits After Eight Seasons, Final Episode to Air in December

“Chicago Med” is losing another doctor. Brian Tee, who portrays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the Dick Wolf series after eight seasons on the show, Variety confirms. His last episode will be episode 9, “Could Be The Start Of Something New,” airing December 7.

Additionally, Tee will return for episode 16 to make his directorial debut.

Tee has starred on the NBC medical drama since the series’ 2015 debut. While he has appeared in 131 episodes, he was absent for much of the seventh season as he filmed “Expats,” an upcoming series for Amazon Prime Video.

In the Season 8 premiere, Ethan is dealing with the death of his father when he reunites with his ex April (Yaya DaCosta), who left the show at the end of Season 6.

“We were talking about what we want it to do story-wise, particularly with Ethan and resolving that relationship. We never really got to finish it. We really wanted to, so we reached out to see if she would come back for this,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Variety at the time, noting that DaCosta recur this season. “They’re not sure where the other one stand, so they’re gonna tread softly on that.”

Additionally, her return will “give a resolution to April’s relationship with Ethan.”

“Chicago Med” airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m.