‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.”

Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms.

The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour.

Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022.

She has previously starred on “All American,” “Snowfall,” “The Fosters,” “Faking It” and “The New Normal.”

Barrett tweeted a video of the duo following the episode with the caption, “She’s going! A New Journey Begins! Will miss this one.”

Cooper’s exit is one of multiple changes happening at “Chicago Med” this season. Brian Tee, who has portrayed Dr. Ethan Choi since the series’ 2015 debut, will exit later this year. His last appearance will be in a December episode.

Earlier this season, Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, exited the medical drama. Yaya DaCosta, who originally left the show in 2021 after six seasons, returned in a recurring role this season.

“Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his story, so he is leaving right now, but we have people leave and we have them come back. We’re leaving that door open,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Variety of Lockard.

“We love Guy. He did a great job and was wonderful to work with. But what was sort of the cornerstone of his character was a doctor who had been a cop, and couldn’t escape his past — it becomes very evident in the premiere episode,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider added. “So having really resolved that, we felt we had really covered his story arc, but Guy is so good and was such a wonderful character that we would welcome bringing him back in the future.”

“Chicago Med” airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.