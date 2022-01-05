‘Chicago Fire’ Halts Production After Cast Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Production on NBC’s marquee drama series “Chicago Fire” has been suspended after several cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. A source close to the production confirmed to Variety that operations have ceased for the moment “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Chicago Fire” recently returned to filming after a holiday break. Members of the production were notified to halt operations on Wednesday. The production will take immediate action by employing contact tracing as per COVID-19 production guidelines implemented by the state, county and NBCUniversal.

Reports indicate that the series plans on resuming production next week. However, the situation remains uncertain, dependent on if the production can return to work safely.

“Chicago Fire” is only the latest network production to be impacted by the current surge of COVID-19 and its more transmissible omicron variant. CBS’ “NCIS” also paused production after COVID-19 was detected among cast members and those who directly interact with them. Additionally, “NCIS: LA” put a stop on restarting its production due to the current surge, holding off on resuming operations until February. In December, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” was forced to scramble in the hours ahead of its final 2021 episode after numerous cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19, shifting to a digital production and nixing performances by musical guest Charli XCX.

“Chicago Fire” comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. The drama series is currently in its 10th season and returns with a new episode after a holiday break on Wednesday evening.

The news was first reported by Deadline.