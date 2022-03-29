‘Chesapeake Shores’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Hallmark Channel

“Chesapeake Shores” has been renewed by Hallmark Channel for its sixth and final season, the network announced on Tuesday. The 10-episode final season, based Sherryl Woods’ books, will premiere this summer.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, ‘Chesapeake Shores’ has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” says Laurie Ferneau, SVP of programming. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis will all return for the sixth season. The drama, which follows four generations of the O’Brien family, is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment. Dan Paulson serves as executive producer with Phoef Sutton as executive producer and showrunner.

Jesse Metcalfe originally led the series alongside Ory for the first four seasons. He exited in August 2021, citing production delay due to the pandemic and the change in leaders on set as his reasons for leaving. At the time, his character, Trace Riley, chose to leave town but left the door open for a possible return down the line.

“Trace didn’t die. It’s not the end of the road for Trace. He could always come back to ‘Chesapeake Shores.’ It’s possible,” Metcalfe told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I certainly don’t have a crystal ball, so I don’t know what the future will bring.”

The first five seasons of “Chesapeake Shores” are streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.