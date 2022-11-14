Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Chelsea Handler is heading back to Netflix.

The comedian is bringing her latest stand-up special to the streamer on Dec. 27, Variety has learned exclusively.

The special, titled “Revolution,” marks Handler’s return to Netflix, years after she hosted her own talk show, “Chelsea,” which became the streaming service’s first foray into talk-show programming when it debuted in 2016.

“Revolution” will see Handler letting loose on her life — including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home and her vision for a future where men don’t wear flip flops.

Handler serves as an executive producer on “Revolution” with Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman. Jo Koy directed the stand-up special. She is currently on the road for her “Vaccinated & Horny Tour,” which wraps Dec. 16. The year-and-a-half long tour will have included 115 shows in over 90 cities. The Netflix special was taped during a stop at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Jun. 10, 2022.

“Revolution” is Handler’s first stand-up special since 2020, when she debuted “Evolution” on HBO Max. That was her first stand-up special in six years. In 2014, Handler’s “Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live” debuted at Netflix, kicking off her groundbreaking deal with the streamer.

After Handler departed the NBCUniversal-owned E! in 2014, where she hosted her hugely popular show, “Chelsea Lately” from 2007 to 2014, she made history when she inked a deal at Netflix that same year for a plethora of projects, including the platform’s first-ever talk show, “Chelsea,” and “Chelsea Does,” a four-part reality-style docuseries where she explored marriage, racism, Silicon Valley and drugs. In 2019, she executive produced and starred in a documentary at the streamer, “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.” Despite Handler’s popularity, “Chelsea,” which aired from 2016-2017, was cancelled after two seasons. Throughout the years, Netflix with its binge model has continued to struggle to find success in topical talk-show formats — but has become the industry leader in stand-up comedy, attracting top-tier talent like Kevin Hart, Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Pete Davidson and Chris Rock, who in 2023 will become the first comedian to bring a live special to Netflix.

Handler’s slate is full these days. Aside from her tour, her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this past summer and, in a recent interview with Variety, expressing her desire to return to late-night, the comedian is hosting the Critics Choice Awards in January 2023.

On Monday night, Handler is set to appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to chat further about Netflix’s “Revolution.”

Handler is repped by UTA, Sharon Jackson at Ocean Avenue management and Mahdi Salehi at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.