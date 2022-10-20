Chelsea Handler to Host 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, Ending Taye Diggs’ Run

Comedian Chelsea Handler has signed on to host the next Critics Choice Awards, set to be held in January. The announcement means that the streak has ended for Taye Diggs, who hosted the show for four consecutive years — including in 2022, with Nicole Byer.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET, live (for the Eastern and Central time zones, delayed in the west) from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. After being simulcast last year on TBS, this year it appears that the ceremony will once again be exclusive to The CW.

Handler is a hosting vet, having fronted E!’s “Chelsea Lately” for seven years. At Netflix, she starred in the documentary series “Chelsea Does” as well as the 2016 talk show “Chelsea.” She has also written six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” which is also being adapted into a TV series for Peacock under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions. Handler will executive produce and star in the show.

More recently, her stand-up special “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” aired on HBO Max in 2020, and the companion album earned her a Grammy nom. She also launched an advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” for iHeartRadio, and toured the country with her latest act, earning a win at the People’s Choice Awards.

“We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which honor both film and TV, will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Other upcoming Critics Choice Association events include the 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on December 5; the 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television on November 13; and the first-ever Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television on November 4. Those are all also at the Fairmont Century City.