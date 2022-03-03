Charlie Sheen and ‘Entourage’ Stars to Play Themselves on New Hollywood-Set Series ‘Ramble On’

“Entourage” creator Doug Ellin is returning to Hollywood for his next series. Ellin has recruited Charlie Sheen and several of his “Entourage” stars — including Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon — to play themselves in “Ramble On,” a scripted dramatic comedy about established stars looking for career reinvention, alongside aspiring performers looking to make their own name.

The show, which is currently being shopped to potential distributors, comes from Angry Lunch, a new shingle recently formed by Ellin and Ted Foxman, in association with Action Park Media. Foxman and Ellin will executive produce and finance “Ramble On,” while Gary Goldman is also an EP. Jeremy Alter is producer.

Ellin created the show, which, according to its press release, will also include Sheen’s father, Martin Sheen, as well as Kimiko Glenn (“Orange is the New Black”), Bre-Z (“All American”), John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”), Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao (“The Dropout”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do In The Shadows”) and Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”). Additional cast include Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover and Adam Waheed.

Besides Connolly and Dillon, “Entourage” alum Emmanuelle Chriqui will also make an appearance.

“This idea has been spinning in my head for years and seeing it come to life is incredible,” Ellin said in a statement. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my ‘Entourage’ crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

Foxman said “Ramble On” will utilize “new technology and the NFT marketplace” for audiences to follow along during production. “’Ramble On’ is the flagship show that will mark a paradigm shift in the way television and film content is produced,” he said. “We believe this will change the way things are done for the enjoyment of everyone, and look forward to announcing new technology partnerships soon.”

The “Ramble On” pilot has been in production in Los Angeles and is slated to wrap March 3. Ellin is repped by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Sheen is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

[Photo: Some of the “Ramble On” cast at a table read, minus Charlie Sheen.]