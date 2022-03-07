Charlie Cox Debates If Lighter, PG-13 Daredevil Will Work in MCU: ‘It Has to Be More Mature’

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” series. Not only are all three seasons of the dark comic book show coming to Disney Plus this month after leaving Netflix, but Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil finally popped up in a Marvel movie with his brief appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The door is clearly open for Cox to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that could mean lightening up his Daredevil. Cox’s series has an R-rated edge to it with its brutal violence and mature content. Can his Daredevil still work in the MCU’s PG-13 sandbox? Cox is holding on to hope.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that,” Cox recently told ComicBook. “I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all. So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done [on the show]. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

Cox maintained that the “Daredevil” comic storylines that are the most “exciting, readable and relatable” to him are ones in which the character “lives in a darker space.” The future of Cox’s Daredevil is a question mark. Fans have long wanted a fourth season of “Daredevil,” but the character could theoretically get his own movie or play supporting roles in various MCU films and shows.

“It absolutely can work, but I guess what you can’t deny is Daredevil is never going to work as well in a PG world as Spider-Man does,” Cox said. “Do you know what I mean? That’s the point. I think that the age of the character, the Christian guilt, his history with women and stuff, it’s like it’s a little bit more mature, it has to be.”

With “Daredevil” and its more adult subject matter coming to Disney Plus on March 16 (along with other former Netflix-Marvel series such as “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cake”), the streaming giant announced it’s changing its Parental Control settings and will direct all users to update their settings. The new settings include an option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and to add a PIN to lock profiles.