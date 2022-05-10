Disney General Entertainment Elevates Charissa Gilmore to Head of Corporate Communications

Longtime Disney communications and marketing staple Charissa Gilmore has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate communications at the company’s TV content arm, Disney General Entertainment.

Most recently vice president of global distribution communications for Disney/ABC Television, in her upped role, Gilmore heads up external and internal corporate communications strategies and execution across business operations and content brands, including 20th Television, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and Onyx Collective.

Her responsibilities include strategy, corporate messaging, executive communications, internal communications, public relations, corporate social responsibility, issues management and the shared functions for events planning, promotions, visual communications, editorial and photo operations.

Gilmore reports directly to Peter Rice, chairman of General Entertainment at Disney.

“Charissa’s such an important and trusted partner to me and my leadership team, as well as to her colleagues throughout the company,” Rice said in a statement Tuesday. “Beyond her exceptional professional expertise, I deeply value her thoughtful advice, her candid feedback and her ability to maintain poise under pressure. We’re extremely fortunate to have her guiding our communications strategy and leading our efforts to share the Disney story with the world.”

Gilmore added: “After more than 30 years, I still feel the pride and excitement that I did when I first joined Disney. It’s been a dream to work for a company in the business of storytelling and with brilliant colleagues who are passionate, creative and supportive. I am very grateful to Peter for setting a high bar for exceptional programming, and then providing all of us with the encouragement and resources needed to succeed; and I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work with a world-class leadership team that is truly the best in the business.”

Starting in the marketing team at Buena Vista International Television, where she oversaw publicity, promotions and synergy for film and television international distribution, Gilmore has risen through the ranks over her three decades working at Disney to become chief of staff for Anne Sweeney, then co-chair of Disney Media Network and president of Disney/ABC Television Group; followed by vice president of digital media for Disney/ABC Television; then head of communications at ABC Studios; and most recently vice president of global distribution communications for Disney/ABC Television.

Gilmore won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Award for her work launching “Alias.” She is a graduate of University of Southern California and holds a Bachelor of Arts in public relations from the Annenberg School of Journalism.