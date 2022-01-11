Channel 4 Promotes Shaminder Nahal, Alisa Pomeroy to Head Factual, Documentary Roles

Following the departure of Danny Horan, Channel 4’s head of factual, last year, the broadcaster has promoted Shaminder Nahal and Alisa Pomeroy to head factual roles.

Nahal will take on the role of head of specialist factual, reporting to Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, while Pomeroy, who will report in to chief content officer Ian Katz, has been appointed head of documentaries.

The two executives, who start immediately, will ensure that Channel 4 “maintains strong and creative relationships with independent production companies across the U.K.” and that the broadcaster “continues to identify, develop and produce the next generation of documentary and specialist factual programmes for the audience.”

“Documentaries and specialist factual programming have always been at the heart of the channel and these two appointments will ensure that Channel 4 remains the home of the most innovative, challenging and popular factual shows around,” said Katz.

“Alisa is an inspirational and mischievous commissioner with a long track record of delivering some of the channel’s most creatively ambitious and successful shows. Shaminder is a brilliantly original and iconoclastic thinker who has been behind some of the channel’s most distinctive and provocative commissions. I have no doubt that both of them will make waves.”

Pomeroy has been with Channel 4 since 2015 working on programmes including “Jade: The Reality Star who Changed Britain” and “Barrymore: The Body in the Pool.” Nahal joined the broadcaster in 2017 where she has worked on its “Black to Front” project with Vivienne Molokwu and “Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview” among other shows.

“It’s a huge privilege to be leading our specialist factual output – it’s a department which has delivered some of Channel 4’s most original, controversial and innovative programmes,” said Nahal. “There isn’t a better time to be taking on the most challenging and fascinating stories and questions in history, culture and science in the boldest possible way – and I can’t wait to get going alongside our brilliant production and film-making partners across the U.K.”

Pomeroy added: “I’m excited about the future of documentaries at Channel 4. The media landscape has changed unrecognisably since I came to Channel 4, but there’s everything to play for and I’m lucky enough to be inheriting an extraordinarily talented team of commissioning editors. Together, we plan to discover the next generation of impactful, unmissable programmes, and nurture the best in British film-making talent.”