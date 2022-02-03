Channel 4 Appoints Naomi Sesay Head of Creative Diversity

Channel 4’s former interim head of creative diversity, Naomi Sesay, has been permanently appointed to the role.

Sesay, who will start in early February, will report to director of commissioning operations Emma Hardy.

Previously she was the interim head of creative diversity at the broadcaster in 2019 before moving onto a range of industries including film, government and other organizations.

Sesay will be responsible for developing and delivering Channel 4’s diversity strategy including diversity initiatives, training and mentoring. She will also ensure the broadcaster continues to foster its relationships with the U.K.’s diverse creative communities.

“At Channel 4, we are committed to increasing diversity on and off screen, so it is great to welcome Naomi back to Channel 4,” Hardy said in a statement. “She brings with her a newfound wealth of experience after working with a wide range of industries. I look forward to working with her and my commissioning colleagues to ensure that Channel 4 continues to reflect and represent our audience’s diverse voices and thinking in everything that we do.”

Sesay said: “I am delighted and excited to be joining Channel 4 again and working with the creative diversity team. Channel 4 understands that successful and sustainable change has to go beyond legislation and remits. It requires a change in behaviours, habits and thought internally and externally, to deliver truly inclusive, equitable and brilliant content for the audience.”

“Naomi is a highly effective and passionate advocate for better representation, both in front of and behind the camera,” added Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4. “The Black to Front Project last year showed that Channel 4 can make real impact in terms of connecting with our audience and creating debate. With her breadth of experience, Naomi will ensure that we build on that success and continue to lead our industry in delivering an output which is more reflective of the audiences we serve. “