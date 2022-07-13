U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Appoints Marcia Williams as First Director of Inclusion

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has appointed its first director of inclusion.

Marcia Williams, who will take up the post in August, joins from Transport for London, where she currently holds the title of director of diversity, inclusion and talent. She will report to Channel 4’s CEO Alex Mahon and also sit on Channel 4’s executive management board. Her responsibilities will be overseeing inclusion and diversity strategy.

The 4Inclusion team will report to Williams, who will share reporting responsibility for the creative diversity team with director of commissioning operations Emma Hardy.

Williams has previously worked in similar roles at companies including U.K. Film Council, the British Treasury and the Law Society of England and Wales.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Channel 4’s executive leadership team in this newly created role. Channel 4 has pioneered in this field with its distinctive remit,” said Williams. “This new role is an affirmation that Channel 4 is laser-focused on pushing forward to find new, and powerful ways to approach issues of equity and inclusivity across its talent and business practices to create and sustain true impact.”

Mahon added: “Channel 4’s unique remit is a great privilege and enables us to be bold and innovative when it comes to championing inclusion and diversity not only for our audience, but for our staff as well as all the young people that we help to train to start their careers in the industry. Marcia’s extensive and successful career, underpinned by her subject-matter expertise and her own lived experience will ensure that Channel 4 continues to celebrate difference and inspire even greater change and acceptance.”