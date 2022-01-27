Channel 4 Renews ‘The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan’ for Third, Fourth Seasons

Channel 4 has renewed BAFTA-winning series “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” for at least two more seasons.

The chat show, which features interviews, games, sketches and music, is co-produced by Gilligan’s production company Momo G and Expectation. Guests have included Riz Ahmed, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer, Aisling Bea and Steve Coogan.

Gilligan picked up a BAFTA for entertainment performance of the year in 2021.

The double order was commissioned by Channel 4’s head of entertainment Phil Harris and commissioning editor Tom Beck. Ben Wicks and Rhe-an Archibald executive produce for Expectation and Pollyanna McGirr and David Geli for Momo G.

Gilligan’s ‘The Lateish Accelerator Programme,’ which, in collaboration with Channel 4 and Expectation, provides paid production roles for underrepresented groups, will also be extended.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Channel 4 have given us such an incredible commissioning commitment,” Gilligan said in a statement. “The whole team is very proud of ‘Lateish’ and through this long-term partnership we’ll continue to work hard to make the very best show we can, whilst also creating more opportunities behind camera for those from underrepresented groups.”

Harris said in a statement: “Channel 4 is proud to be the home of the most exciting names in comedy entertainment and even as he takes over the world, Mo still maintains his incredible passion for ‘The Lateish Show.’ This two-[season] recommission cements our commitment to Mo and his place as a key Channel 4 talent.”

Wicks added: “Friday nights are only really Friday nights when they feature the joyous upbeat high energy of ‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan,’ so it’s great news C4 have committed to a bumper order which will allow for even more ambitious editorial, especially with the show’s mastermind Rhe-an Archibald stepping up to exec”.