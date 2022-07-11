‘Chad’ Season 2 Will Not Air on TBS, Despite Already Being Shot

Nasim Pedrad’s “Chad” was pulled from TBS’ programming hours before Season 2 of the comedy series was set to air on July 11, a spokesperson for the network confirmed to Variety.

According to the spokesperson, TBS is now looking for “the right home” for the series. As the news comes the day the premiere was scheduled, and a trailer has already been released, it’s clear that at least significant portion, if not the entire season, has been shot and produced.

The pulling of “Chad” signals the continued demise of scripted content TBS and TNT. As Variety reported exclusively in April, the Warner-owned cablers halted development of all new scripted projects as a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, leaving popular series like “Snowpiercer” hanging in the balance. WBD is overturning strategy for the so-called “TNets,” including truTV, in CEO David Zaslav’s efforts to cut $3 billion in costs, and the networks have also taken hits outside of the scripted arena. General manager Brett Weitz was ousted in May, while the SAG Awards ended their relationship with the networks after 25 years and, most recently, dating series “The Big D” was pulled weeks before its premiere.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that Season 2 of ‘Chad’ will not air on TBS,” the statement reads. “We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Chad’ for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

“Chad” follows an Iranian-American teenage boy (played by Pedrad, a 40-year-old woman) through high school. Jake Ryan, Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca and Sara Malal Rowe also star. Along with Pedrad, Obst and Searle, Rob Rossell serves as executive producer and co-developed the series.